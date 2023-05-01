Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 18,239 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 245,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,003,250,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

