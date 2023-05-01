Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

