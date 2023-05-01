Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $317.47 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.50. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

