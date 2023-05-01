Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

