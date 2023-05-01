Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 127 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $246.72 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

