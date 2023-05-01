Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 663.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $479.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $492.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

