Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

