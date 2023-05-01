Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.40 on Monday. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

