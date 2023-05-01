Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.01% from the company’s current price.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,830 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.