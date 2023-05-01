Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olin from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Olin Stock Up 1.3 %

OLN opened at $55.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olin by 53,285.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olin by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

