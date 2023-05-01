Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Grows By 15.8%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,700 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,145.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It also offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. It operates through the Retirement and Long-Term Care (LTC) segments. The Retirement segment refers to the locations in province of Ontario and RR management services business.

