Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $101.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

