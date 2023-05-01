Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

