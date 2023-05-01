Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARES opened at $87.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

