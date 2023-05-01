Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEDGF stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $86.33.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

