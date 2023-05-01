Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Medacta Group Stock Performance
Shares of MEDGF stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $86.33.
About Medacta Group
