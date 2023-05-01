Short Interest in Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Decreases By 15.6%

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Medartis Stock Performance

Medartis stock opened at C$73.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.03. Medartis has a 1 year low of C$73.86 and a 1 year high of C$73.86.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

