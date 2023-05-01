Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Drops By 10.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lithium stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

