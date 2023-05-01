Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Drops By 10.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Lithium stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.38.
About Lithium
