Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 14.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marui Group Price Performance
Marui Group stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.52. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.
About Marui Group
