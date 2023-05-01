Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 2,435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.1 days.

Li Ning Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

