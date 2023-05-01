Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 2,435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.1 days.
Li Ning Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.92.
About Li Ning
