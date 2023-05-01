MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,493,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,623,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.7 days.

MGM China Stock Up 2.2 %

MCHVF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

