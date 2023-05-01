Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Trading Up 4.4 %

LKFLF stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

