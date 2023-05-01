Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Trading Up 4.4 %
LKFLF stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
