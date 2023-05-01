Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Drops By 17.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,259.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Lasertec stock opened at $137.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.51. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

