Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Division Fiber, Division Pulp and Other. The Division Fiber produces all three generations of wood-based cellulosic fibers and markets them under the product brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, LENZING ECOVERO and LENZING.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.