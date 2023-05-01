Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $67.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $80.15.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
