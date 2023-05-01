IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,808 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $106.67 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

