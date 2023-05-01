IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,134 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

