TD Asset Management Inc Sells 25,822 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after acquiring an additional 460,302 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

