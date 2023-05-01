TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.83% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.