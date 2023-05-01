FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,822 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
