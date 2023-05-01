Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,252 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Snap-on worth $114,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $237.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

