Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $102.43 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $102,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 158,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

