Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,107 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $115,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

