IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:XSEP opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

