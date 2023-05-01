IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

