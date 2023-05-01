Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 259,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000.

RYLD opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

