FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,956 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

