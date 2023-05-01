FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of UTF opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
