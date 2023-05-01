FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $374,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.4 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $135.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

