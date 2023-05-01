FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.