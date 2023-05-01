FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.