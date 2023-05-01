FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Fortinet stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.