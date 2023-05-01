FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

