FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,530 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.48 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

