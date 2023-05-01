FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,526 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

