FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,275,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

