FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

CSL stock opened at $215.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.64.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

