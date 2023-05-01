FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,670 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,229 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

VRTX opened at $340.73 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $346.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day moving average of $306.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

