FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $466,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

