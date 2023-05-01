FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,259 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

