FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $504,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $140.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $529.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.93. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.62.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.