FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Leidos by 2,971.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

