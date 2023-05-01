FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $112.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

